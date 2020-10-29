Gasly stays at AlphaTauri for next season

PARIS: Pierre Gasly will continue to drive for the AlphaTauri Formula One team next season, news of the Frenchman’s 2021 contract extension on Wednesday slamming the door on any hopes for a return to Red Bull.

“1 podium + 1 race win means we keep going with my boys at @AlphaTauriF1,” tweeted the 24-ear-old, who won a chaotic Italian Grand Prix last month.

That maiden win at Monza in September had rustled up rumours that he may be given another chance at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

But team boss Christian Horner is keen to give London-based Thai Alex Albon, who replaced Gasly last year, every chance to prove his mettle and cement his seat for 2021 alongside Verstappen.

After Monza Horner had praised Gasly, but told him it was in his best interests to remain with AlphaTauri.