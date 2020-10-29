Sarfraz hopes to click for Team Sindh

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Wednesday said that his main focus was on the current first-class season, adding, he would be trying to deliver for his team Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“It’s just the start of the season. My entire focus is on the first-class season and I will be trying my best to deliver and contribute in Sindh’s victories,” he told a virtual news conference when asked that it would be tough for him to stage a comeback in Pakistan’s side if he fails to score runs.

Sarfraz was extremely happy with the way his side chased a tough target against Central Punjab.

“When they declared their innings and gave us a target of 212 we calculated that we have to score at over four runs per over. I had talked to the batsmen that we should bat with patience till tea and after that we will judge the situation,” he said.

“Our openers gave a fantastic start to the team and at tea we had over 40. And then we made some changes in the batting order and the way our team chased it was fantastic,” he said.

“Saud Shakeel batted well, and so excellent were Asad Shafiq and Hasan Mohsin. Hasan had been promoted from second XI to first XI and today we sent him to bat at the crucial moment and he lived up to the expectations,” he said.

“It boosts your confidence when your team wins matches in such tough conditions. Our five players were suffering from viral fever during the match. Asad Shafiq yesterday was off the field and today Mir Hamza was not on the field. Fawad Alam also was suffering from fever. Keeping in view such things we won a good match and it boosts always your morale.”