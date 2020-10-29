PCB confirms SA delegation’s visit

LAHORE: A South African security delegation will visit to assess arrangements ahead of their cricket team visit to Pakistan.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday to the Pakistan Cricket Board that it is sending a security delegation to Pakistan ahead of the possible tour next year.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan also confirmed that the South Asian country is looking to host the Proteas in January.

An official of the PCB revealed that South Africa’s cricket board confirmed the visit and the development was also confirmed by SAC in a statement on its website.

“CSA is also pleased to confirm that it has appointed a delegation that will perform a security assessment on the feasibility of the Proteas embarking on their first tour to Pakistan since 2007,” a statement read. “The delegates are earmarked to depart this weekend and will report back on their findings for the tour which is scheduled for early 2021.”