close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
ND
News Desk
October 29, 2020

Shadab to miss first ODI

Sports

ND
News Desk
October 29, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The medical team of the Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday said that vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe.

Shadab felt stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore. Now the vice-captain will undergo treatment and rehabilitation regime and an update in this regard will be provided ahead of the second ODI.

Latest News

More From Sports