Begum Alvi joins pink walkathon at Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE: Mrs Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, attended pink walkathon at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and acknowledged the work being done by the hospital in providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of all cancer patients.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore, organised a Pink Walk to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in lowering the risk of breast cancer.

The management of SKMCH&RC and senior consultants also attended the event.

The hospital’s Medical Director Dr Asif Loya welcomed the guests and senior oncologist at SKMCH&RC. Dr Neelam Siddique, Consultant Oncologist, spoke about the important role of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise and a healthy diet. She concluded her talk by reminding the audience that early detection of breast cancer and prompt therapy leads to increased survival.

Ms Naila Khan, Associate Director Marketing, who was the master of the ceremony, praised Mrs Alvi's personal interest for the cause of fighting cancer which resulted in unprecedented work on the cause this year.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Mrs Samina Alvi acknowledged the work being done by Shaukat Khanum Hospital, a national institution that is providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of all cancer patients.

She mentioned some special efforts by her initiative for the cause this year that included a breast cancer awareness message on the telephone tone which aims to reach a majority of public, especially women in remote areas, launch of a help-line for breast cancer queries, and her visits to various cities to raise awareness about breast cancer. She emphasised on the importance of breast self-examination and seeking treatment immediately.

Mrs Alvi especially thanked all the doctors, nurses, institutions, civil society and media for their efforts in fighting breast cancer.

Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer of SKMCH&RC acknowledged the role of media in breaking the taboo around breast cancer and the support of various corporates in promoting the life-saving message of breast cancer awareness. He shared a five-pronged strategy of SKMCH&RC to fight breast cancer based on awareness, early detection, treatment, research and training of healthcare professionals.