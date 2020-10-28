AGP recoveries detail: Rs176.3b recovered from federal depts

ISLAMABAD: The recoveries from federal government departments stood at Rs176.3 billion while that from provincial and district offices were recorded at Rs578.8 million. The highest recovery during the period under review was made by Director General Audit (DGA) PNR, Lahore that recovered Rs169.67 billion followed by DGA (CA&E) Islamabad that recovered Rs2.332 billion.

DGA (IR&C) Karachi recovered Rs1.83 billion, DGA federal government Islamabad managed the recoveries of Rs619.4 million, DGA (F&I) Islamabad, Rs 5.80 million, DGA Social Safety Net, Rs 4.44 million, and DGA Rawalpindi made recoveries of Rs 88.5 million.

Further DGA (DA) Karachi made recoveries of Rs 189.01 million, DGA Works (Federal) Islamabad Rs 440.77 million, DGA Works China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad recovered Rs 78.16 million, DGA (CA&E) Islamabad Rs 15.08 million and DGA(P&TS), Lahore recovered Rs 762.49 million.

The amount recovered by DGA Power Sector, Lahore stood at Rs28.02 million, while that by DGA Railways, Lahore stood at Rs178.13 million besides DGA (IR&C), Lahore recovered Rs82.81 million and DGA (IR&C) Karachi made recoveries of Rs1.833 billion.

Among provincial and district government recoveries, DGA (Works Provincial) Lahore managed recoveries of Rs 6.91 million, DGA Punjab, Lahore managed Rs129.24 million, DGA KPK, Peshawar Rs15.5 million, DGA Sindh, Karachi Rs57.79 million while DGA Balochistan, Quetta managed Rs131.65 million.

Likewise, an amount of Rs54.48 million was recovered by DGA AJK, Muzaffarabad, Rs137.18 million by DGA District (North) Punjab Lahore, Rs23.53 million by DGA district (South) Multan, Rs1.27 million by DGA district KPK Peshawar and Rs 0.42 million were recovered by DGA (L.C) Balochistan, Quetta.

It may be mentioned that the Auditor General Office conducts the annual audits of various government offices and institutions through its field offices. The office has so far completed the audits until the year 2019-20. The audit report for the year 2019-20 has been laid in the Parliament. The AGP offices identify the corruption in various departments through audit paras.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) discusses the audit reports each year and after detailed discussion the committee testifies the report. On the basis of that report, the recoveries are made from the concerned departments.