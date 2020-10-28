Court bars Uxi Mufti from campaigning against Dr Fouzia

ISLAMABAD: A civil court Tuesday restrained Uxi Mufti, former head of Lok Virsa, from launching a defamatory campaign against Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, Additional District Judge, has sent notices to Mr. Mufti on a complaint filed by Dr. Fouzia for defaming her by making fake complaints, media statements, sending out messages on the social media, bad-mouthing her at the cultural forums and using hate speech to incite violence against her.

The court has fixed October 31 for hearing. Mr. Mufti headed Lok Virsa until 2006. Dr Fouzia Saeed also served Lok Virsa as executive director from February 2015 to 201. The court has asked Uxi Mufti to respond to his claims. Dr. Fouzia has challenged him to bring evidence on the matter he keeps bringing up related to the archives of Lok Virsa.

According to Dr. Fouzia, an official inquiry has already proven charges against her wrong but Mr. Mufti continues malicious social media attacks on her reputation. Dr Fouzia had also reported the matter to the cyber-crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency of a few weeks ago and sent him a legal notice through her lawyer. She has filed a case against Mufti for defamation and asked him to pay Rs25 million damages.