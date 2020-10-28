Govt admits inflation is the main challenge

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday conceded that presently inflation is one of the main challenges and said the government is taking all possible measures to control it. “Presently, inflation is one of the main challenges. However, the government is taking all possible measures to control it,” the Ministry of Finance stated in its monthly update report on the economy released on Tuesday.

It further stated that together with measures that ensure sufficient supply of goods, especially food-related production, it is expected that inflation will remain under control, whereas policy measures will contribute to better functioning markets. “Most importantly, although domestic economic activity is expected to recover, still the risk of pandemic attack persists if the SOPs (standard operating procedures) are not fully followed. Thus, Pakistan’s near-term economic prospects are promising subject to reducing uncertainty and restoring business confidence,” the report maintained.

Based on high frequency indicators, summarised in the MEI, economic growth is showing persistent recovery in Q1 FY-2021. In the absence of any adverse future shocks, the economy is on its way not only to rebound from the pandemic-related crisis, but also to record a reasonable growth rate for the full fiscal year.

Economic recovery has been observed from the start of the new fiscal year. Most importantly the decrease in number of coronavirus cases and the resumption of economic activities have contributed in dampening the negative impact of health crisis on the economy. Economic recovery was seen in Q1 FY-2021 and it is expected that this trend will continue but fears and risk factors are appearing due to the possible second wave of COVID-19.

Usually, main drivers of the consumer price index are international commodity prices, especially food and oil products, the exchange rate, growth of broad money and the policy interest rate. However, in Pakistan most recently, CPI remained driven by higher food prices, while non-food inflation remained moderated. Supply disruption in food-related commodities was mainly due to extended monsoon season which has built inflationary pressure. In recent weeks, the international food prices have rebounded somewhat, whereas oil prices declined and the PKR exchange rate slightly appreciated against the USD, thus easing out inflationary prospects.

There is no change in indirect tax or other fiscal measures. Likewise, interest rate is kept same as per the policy interest rate in July 2020. Thus, accommodative fiscal and monetary policy helped in controlling core inflation. The government is making all efforts to control inflation by smoothing supply even by expediting imports of sugar and wheat, which are considered as essential food commodities. On weekly basis, impact can be predicted from decline of 0.23 percent in SPI on October 22, 2020. This decline occurred after seven weeks. On the basis of current economic scenario, headline inflation is expected to remain within a range of 7.3 to 9.3 percent in October 2020.

Earlier, torrential rains during August 2020 damaged cotton crop. Thus, its preliminary estimates are showing a decline of 6.9 percent against last year’s production level. However, in recent data given by FCA in its meeting on October 22, 2020, there is significant improvement in the production of rice and sugarcane. Rice production is showing an increasing trend.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, both exports and imports have been recorded under their respective levels in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Climatologically circumstances may have played a role in the observed export and import activity.

The continuation of fiscal consolidation efforts has paid off in terms of reducing fiscal deficit to 0.9 percent during the first two months of FY-2021 against 1.2 percent last year. Similarly, the primary balance has been kept in surplus. Thus it is expected that fiscal deficit will remain as per targeted for Q2 FY-2021 as well, however, the risk of high public spending due to COVID-19 may build pressure on expenditure in Q2 FY-2021.