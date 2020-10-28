close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

Boards formed for recruitment to Punjab police

LAHORE: Boards of officers have been formed for recruitment in police in 20 districts of Punjab. DIG (Establishment) Maqsood Al Hassan Tuesday issued notification in this regard. In the board, the officer of DIG post has been made chairman, SSP as secretary and SP has been made member. In Lahore, Jawad Dogar has been appointed as chairman, Usman Bajwa as secretary and Mustafa Hameed as member. Recruitment is being done in Lahore, Attock, Rawalpindi, Vehari, Multan, Layyah and Faisalabad. Recruitment schedule for Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Gujarat and Sahiwal has been issued.

