Begum Alvi joins pink walkathon at Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE: Mrs Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, attended pink walkathon at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and acknowledged the work being done by the hospital in providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of all cancer patients.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore, organised a Pink Walk to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in lowering the risk of breast cancer.