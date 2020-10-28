Trader shot dead in Lahore over old feud

LAHORE: A trader of Hall Road electronic market was murdered over an old enmity. Victim Asif Hussain alias Ashi ran a shop at Madina Centre, Hall Road. On the day of the incident, he along with his brother, nephew and friends was leaving home when accused identified as Rana Tahir Ali, Rana Tariq Ali and others intercepted him and hurled abuses. The accused also opened firing and injured him. The victim was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The victimâ€™s family alleged that he had been shot dead over an old enmity as a relative of the accused persons from Dubai had threatened him on whatsapp to murder him a few days back. Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case.