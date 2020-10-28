Minister orders foolproof security

LAHORE:In the wake Peshawar blast and profane sketches in Fr ace, Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed for beefing up security in the province.

Chairing a meeting on law and order at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, Raja Basharat directed law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant. He said foolproof security arrangements should be made in public places, government offices, worship places and educational institutions. He expressed concern that anti-Pakistan forces wanted to damage religious harmony in Pakistan. "At this time, the nation needs to be united and together we may crush the enemy's ambitions," he said.

He asked the scholars of all schools and district peace committees to play an exemplary role in maintaining religious harmony as per tradition. Raja Basharat said all government leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly condemned insulting sketches, while the government and the opposition in the National Assembly have passed a unanimous resolution condemning the sketches.

Blasphemy: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Buzdar government in Punjab is the protector of the rights of religious minorities living in the province.

During a meeting with the representatives of the Christian community on Tuesday, the minister said it was intolerable to hurt the sentiments of Muslims by publishing blasphemous sketches in France. The entire community of the religious minority in Pakistan strongly condemns the publication of the blasphemous sketches, he said.

condemned: Addressing a meeting, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said Muslims could not compromise on respect of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and ready to sacrifice their lives. He said the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies had defeated terrorists in war on terror by sacrificing their lives and terrorists could not harm ‘us through such cowardly attacks’.