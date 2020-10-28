Northern, SP, CP script victories in National U19 Tournament

LAHORE: Southern Punjab captain M Shehzad and Northern’s Mubasir Khan orchestrated victories for their sides in the eighth round of the ongoing National U-19 One-Day Tournament.

In the other match of the round, Central Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs as Ali Asfand took five wicket for 35 runs.

Mehran Mumtaz took four wickets for 36 runs, while Mubasir Khan and Sajjad Khan picked up two wickets each as Balochistan were bowled out for 182 in 46.2 overs after Northern captain M Raza-ul-Mustafa elected to bowl at Country Club, Muridke.

Basit Ali with 35 was the top-scorer in the innings. He hit six fours from 34 balls. Opener Ali Ahmed, with 32 off 54, was the other notable run-getter.

Northern chased down the target in 37 overs for the loss of four wickets as Mubasir followed his two wickets with a solid 69. Batting at four, he smashed 11 fours and a six in 63 balls.

Abdul Faseeh made 60 runs off 88 balls with the help of six fours. For his all-round performance, Mubasir was named player of the match.

In another match, Southern Punjab captain M Shehzad’s all-round performance led his team to a three-wicket win over Sindh at Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura.

Batting first, Sindh managed 263 all out in 44.2 overs. Opener Mubashir Nawaz scored 93 off 97 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ghazi Ghouri made 40 runs. Aaliyan Mehmood and Zeeshan Zameer added 23 and 22 runs, respectively, in the lower-order.

Jahanzaib Razzaq and M Shehzad took three wickets each for 34 and 68. Faisal Akram took two wickets.

Southern Punjab overhauled the target with five balls spare as Aun Shahzad and Mohammad Shehzad laid the foundations for the successful run-chase with a solid 155-run opening stand.

Aun made 87 off 95 balls (11 fours, two sixes) and Shehzad scored 75 off 85 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

The middle-order stuttered as Southern Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals. They had half of their batsmen back in the hut with 216 runs on the board.

But, Uzair Mumtaz with a 58-ball 42 ensured that Southern Punjab got over the line. Batting at number four, he hit four fours and a six.

Sindh’s Aaliyan Mehmood took three wickets while Asim Ali took two wickets.

Ali Asfand spun Central Punjab to a thrilling victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by taking five wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs at LCCA Ground, Lahore.

Batting first, Central Punjab were bowled out for 164 in 45.5 overs. Captain M Huraira and Sameer Saqib scored 32 runs each, while tail-enders Ali Asfand, Hunain Shah and Arham Nawab scored 16, 13 not out and 12, respectively, to take the team to a fighting score.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ismail Khan took three while Zeeshan Ahmad took two wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fell eight runs short as they were bowled out for 156 in 38 overs thanks to Ali, who was named player of the match. Muneeb Wasif provided Ali valuable support by taking two wickets for 40 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s highest-score was recorded by number nine batsman Ahmed Khan (32), while captain Abbas Ali made 31.

Scores in brief:

Northern U-19 beat Balochistan U-19 by six wickets

Balochistan U-19 182 all out, 46.2 overs (Basit Ali 35, Ali Ahmad 32, Haseebullah 27; Mehran Mumtaz 4-36, Mubasir Khan 2-28, Sajjad Khan 2-30)

Northern 183-4, 37 overs (Mubasir Khan 69, Abdul Faseeh 60, M Raza-ul-Mustafa 30 not out)

Player of the match – Mubasir Khan (Northern U-19)

Southern Punjab U-19 beat Sindh U-19 by three wickets

Sindh U-19 263 all out, 44.2 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 93, Ghazi Ghouri 40, Aaliyan Mehmood 23, Zeeshan Zameer 22; Jahanzaib Razzaq 3-34, M Shehzad 3-68, Faisal Akram 2-47)

Southern Punjab U-19 267-7, 49.1 overs (Aun Shahzad 87, M Shehzad 75, Uzair Mumtaz 42; Aaliyan Mehmood 3-60, Asim Ali 2-47)

Player of the match – M Shehzad (Southern Punjab)

Central Punjab U-19 beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 by eight runs

Central Punjab U-19 164 all out, 45.5 overs (M Huraira 32, Sameer Saqib 32; Ismail Khan 3-30, Zeeshan Ahmed 2-27)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 156 all out, 38 overs (Ahmad Khan 32, Abbas Ali 31, Haris Khan 21; Ali Asfand 5-35, Muneeb Wasif 2-40)

Player of the match – Ali Asfand (Central Punjab U-19).