close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 28, 2020

Vuelta rest day coronavirus tests all negative

Sports

AFP
October 28, 2020

MADRID: All the riders and support staff on the Vuelta a Espana were negative in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Monday, the first rest day of the three week race, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Vuelta said in a statement it had conducted 684 PCR tests.

This was the third round of tests carried out on the members of the Vuelta entourage, after those presented by the participants when they arrived and those carried out two days before the start of the race last Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Sports