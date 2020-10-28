Vuelta rest day coronavirus tests all negative

MADRID: All the riders and support staff on the Vuelta a Espana were negative in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Monday, the first rest day of the three week race, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Vuelta said in a statement it had conducted 684 PCR tests.

This was the third round of tests carried out on the members of the Vuelta entourage, after those presented by the participants when they arrived and those carried out two days before the start of the race last Tuesday.