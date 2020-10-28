Nadal nets sixth place in Mallorca golf tournament

LLUCMAJOR, Spain: Two weeks after his 13th French Open title Rafael Nadal proved his prowess in another sporting arena when he finished tied sixth in the Balearic Golf Pro-Am Championships on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who boasts a handicap of 0.3, came in 10 shots behind the winner after the three day tournament in Llucmajor on his native Mallorca, Marca reported.

The world number two in his chosen sport of tennis followed up 74s in the opening two rounds with a 77 on Monday in the combined Pro-Am event won by Sebastian Garcia.

Nadal swops clubs for rackets when he returns to the court for the Paris Masters at Bercy starting next Monday.

At the French Open, Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic in a one-sided final to move level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.