Norris apologises for making light of Hamilton’s win

LONDON: Lando Norris apologised to Lewis Hamilton on Tuesday after downplaying the six-time Formula One world champion’s record-breaking victory at last weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher’s feat of 91 race wins after triumphing at Portimao on Sunday.

But rival British F1 driver Norris did not appear overly impressed, suggesting the 35-year-old Hamilton ought to win most of the time given how superior his Mercedes car is compared to the rest of the field.

McLaren’s 20-year-old, however, backtracked on Twitter saying: “I owe an apology. I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews and, and I haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people.”

He added: “I’m not that kind of person, so I know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry.”

Speaking after Sunday’s race, Norris was quoted by RaceFans as saying of Hamilton: “I’m just happy for him, nothing more.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically. He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”