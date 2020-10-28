Pak, Zim players test negative for Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that none of the 107 Covid-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support personnel and the match officials came back positive.
The testing was carried out on Monday after teams’ arrival here at a local hotel. The coronavirus testing was conducted as part of the PCB’s Covid-19 protocols following the assembling of the two sides in Islamabad.
All the participants have entered ‘bio-secure bubble’ established at a five-star hotel and are allowed to interact with each other.
The three-match series, which is part of the ICC Men’s World Super League, will commence on Friday. Rawalpindi will host all the matches of the series.