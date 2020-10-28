Pak, Zim players test negative for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that none of the 107 Covid-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support personnel and the match officials came back positive.

The testing was carried out on Monday after teams’ arrival here at a local hotel. The coronavirus testing was conducted as part of the PCB’s Covid-19 protocols following the assembling of the two sides in Islamabad.

All the participants have entered ‘bio-secure bubble’ established at a five-star hotel and are allowed to interact with each other.

The three-match series, which is part of the ICC Men’s World Super League, will commence on Friday. Rawalpindi will host all the matches of the series.