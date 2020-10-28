Injured Shadab may miss first ODI

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Shadab Khan is struggling with injury and is a doubtful starter for the opening One-Day International against Zimbabwe on October 30.

Shadab missed the practice session on Tuesday.

A team official told ‘The News’ that Shadab was feeling discomfort and pain at the upper side of the thigh which restricted his moment.

“This is not hamstring injury but muscle problems at the upper portion of the thigh. He could not attend the practice session on Tuesday as he was feeling pain and discomfort,” the official said.

When asked whether he would be in a position to play the opening One-Dayer against Zimbabwe, he said the decision would be taken before Thursday.

“At this point we are not sure about that, doctors are working on his fitness,” the official said.