My future is bright, says fit-again Hasan Ali

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star fast bowler Hasan Ali has been bowling at full throttle in the opening game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy between Central Punjab and Sindh while representing the former following his recovery from injury which had forced him to stay away from international cricket for around 15 months.

He took 3-40 in 21.3 overs and bowled tightly at the National Stadium track which is backing the bowlers.

He still sees a bright future for himself and says that he is working extremely hard for his return to international cricket.

“My future is still bright,” Hasan said here at a virtual news conference after the third day’s play at the NSK.

“I have worked extremely hard. I have been out of international cricket for 15 months. But I am still 26-year old and have the energy to play for Pakistan,” Hasan said.

Hasan played his last ODI during the World Cup game against India in Manchester on June 16 last year.

He played in the PSL-5 which was suspended due to Covid-19 and whose play-offs are scheduled to be held here next month. However his injury recurred that forced him to stay away of Pakistan team for more time.

“It was extremely tough to face such a situation but I told myself that I have to fight back at any cost and perform for the country the way I did perform for it in my early career,” Hasan said.

“But the best thing is that I am back and am running as I used to run earlier,” Hasan said.

Hasan also lauded the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to use Kookaburra balls in the first-class event being in progress.

“It’s a good step from the PCB to use Kookaburra balls in domestic cricket as it is the sort of brand being used in international cricket. It will prepare the players for international duty,” Hasan said.

“But the pitches should be fair so that both batsmen and bowlers could get a chance to perform,” Hasan was quick to add.

He ruled out the impression that he had received back injury due to his celebration style.

“I would like to make it clear that celebration was not the cause of my injury. It was due to other reason. I like my celebration style and it motivates me,” he said.

About their ongoing game against Sindh Hasan said it can go either way.

“This is fifty-fifty,” Hasan said.

“We have six wickets in hand and if we put enough runs on the board and then try to bowl Sindh out within 50 to 60 overs,” Hasan said.

Meanwhile Southern Punjab’s leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood said that he is determined to carry his fine start which he took in QT with his career-best figures of 10-98 in the rest of the marquee event.

“I always try to deliver. In T20 too I bowled really well and in the QT first round game also I kept tight line and kept claiming wickets. I would like to continue with this form in the rest of the event also,” Zahid said after helping Southern Punjab demolish Northern by an innings and 96 runs here at the NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Dadu-born Zahid had got 4-41 in the first innings and claimed 6-57 in the second innings to play a massive role in Southern Punjab’s huge victory over last season’s runners-up Northern on the third day of the game.