Malik expresses satisfaction over verdict

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik has expressed his satisfaction on the verdict given by the Independent Adjudicator on his plea for a certificate of clearance and also revealed that he has received job offers from various ICC associate member countries.

Speaking at a press conference here along with his lawyer Saud Cheema, Malik said he is satisfied with the verdict in the match-fixing case.

Former Lahore High Court Judge, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, on Monday had announced his judgement in Malik’s appeal in relation to his plea that PCB should issue a Clearance Certificate in his favour.

“The appeal in hand is disposed of holding that PCB shall not use the transcripts dated 25-5-2000 against the appellant (Malik) without verifying the same against original tapes. PCB is further directed to decide the application of the appellant (Malik) for the post of batting coach, either way,” Justice Chauhan wrote in his 11-page judgement.

While sharing his thoughts on the decision, the 57-year-old, Malik claimed that he has received job offers from various associate member countries.

“I have never asked the current PCB management for a job nor will I ever do that in future. My point of view was proved right as far as the transcripts are concerned. The board is beating about the bush rather than talking about the verdict. We had claimed in our appeal that the PCB was handling our case according to the transcripts provided by the ICC. The transcripts were baseless. The judge accepted our case in this regard. I have job offers from associate member countries. I will bring these offers to the board. I will then see what the PCB says,” he said.

“What was wrong with my attitude? I just wanted a means to earn an honest living. Did the board want me to bring a character certificate from the police? If the PCB does not cooperate then I have the option of approaching the country’s courts,” he added.