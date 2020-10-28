Fakhar to be on the attack against Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD: Fresh from making headlines in the National T20 Cup, Fakhar Zaman has warned Zimbabwe that he would be on the attack against them in the One-Day International series starting Friday.

Fakhar, who played in Pakistan’s last two ODIs, was talking to media persons through video link on Tuesday.

The left-handed opener hit back-to-back half-centuries in two possible matches against Sri Lanka in Karachi last year.

He hoped his hard work would help him show his full potential against Zimbabwe. “I have worked hard on my batting during the lockdown and staying in England with the squad has also proved beneficial,” he said. “Though I mostly worked on improving my red-ball skills in England, the efforts have helped me a great deal. That was evident from my performance in the just-concluded National T20 Cup.”

Speaking about the Zimbabwe series, he said it would depend on the day of the match. “If I start finding my touch and it is my day, anything can happen,” he said.

Fakhar has a great record against Zimbabwe. Two years back he smashed his career-best 210 not out against them at Bulawayo. He has scored 515 runs in five matches against Zimbabwe at an astonishing average of 257.

“I think I am in better form now than two years ago. So, I believe I can be more effective,” he said.

The opener said all these years he has played the role of an attacking batsman. “I love that role as playing aggressive cricket is my style. Giving brisk starts to innings and putting pressure on bowlers is my style. Though sometimes you lose your wicket in that effort, I have successfully managed it in the past and hopefully will continue doing so.”

Fakhar has an impressive average of almost 47 in 46 ODIs. “I was lacking consistency. But now when I have worked hard on my batting with the help of Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan, I hope to be more consistent in future,” he said.

Fakhar said he has never thought his place in the team is in danger. “It is not my type of cricket. I believe making the best use of opportunities is the best way forward whether you are playing four-day or one-day cricket for your country or a domestic team. You need to give your best,” he said.

The left-hander said he has learned a lot from his failures. “I think failures teach you the most. If you fail it gives you the opportunity to make yourself better. That way you start working hard on your weaknesses and that is what I have done,” he said.

Fakhar said he is never afraid of criticism. “It always helps you become a better player,” he said.