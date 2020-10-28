Leggie Zahid sizzles as Southern Punjab thrash Northern

KARACHI: Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood destroyed Northern’s batting to help Southern Punjab bulldoze the last season’s runners-up by an innings and 96 runs on the third day of their first round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The 32-year old Dadu-born spinner captured 6-57 in 14.1 overs to enable Southern Punjab dismiss Northern for 246 in 65.1 overs in their second innings after having conceded a huge 342-run first innings lead.

Zahid finished the match with 10-98 as he had produced figures of 4-41 in 9.4 overs in the first innings. This is the best bowling from Zahid both in a first-class innings and match as well.

After resuming their second innings with the overnight score of 31-3 Northern kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were folded quite cheaply on a comparatively warm day.

Hammad Azam was the top scorer as he chipped in with 79 which came off 117 balls. The discarded international hammered eight fours and two sixes in his solid knock. He added 60 runs for the sixth wicket association with Sarmad Bhatti who scored 21. Faizan Riaz (39) and Umar Amin (36), earlier, showed some resolve in the top order. Faizan struck seven fours in his 62-ball effort while Amin hit four fours and one six from 40 balls. Skipper Nauman Ali made 32 off 26 balls, hammering five fours and one six.

Northern had scored 165 in the first innings. Southern Punjab, in response, had piled-up 507-9 declared. Ghaffar Kazmi and Imtiaz Iqbal supervised the match while Iqbal Shaikh remained as match referee.

Meanwhile, in the other game here at the UBL Sports Complex, Balochistan set a target of 413 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when after gaining a 195-run lead they declared their second innings at 217-8 in 65.5 overs after resuming with their overnight score of 34-1.

Sami Aslam top-scored 48 which came off 91 balls, striking five fours. Taimoor Ali (41*) and skipper Yasir Shah (41) also did well with the willow. Taimoor hit three fours from 77 balls while Yasir banged three sixes and three fours from 40 deliveries. Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 5-78, for a 8-174 match-haul.

Chasing a stiff target, KP were gasping at 133-4 in their second innings at stumps. Adil Amin was at the crease on 56 which came off 95 balls and featured ten fours. Kamran Ghulam struck 51 off 101 balls, clobbering five fours. Spinner Kashif Bhatti got 2-42. KP still need 280 more runs to win with a whole day and six wickets in hand.

Meanwhile here at the National Stadium, after having conceded a 32-run lead, Central Punjab were struggling at 120-4 in their second innings in 56 overs. Usman Salahuddin (35*) and Mohammad Saad (26*) were batting. Usman had hit four fours from 100 balls while Saad had struck four fours from 91 deliveries. Skipper Azhar Ali (29) and Ahmed Shehzad (19) failed to play big innings. Mohammad Umar (2-20) and spinner Mohammad Asghar (2-35) bowled tightly.

Earlier, in response to Central Punjab’s first innings total of 207, Sindh resumed their first innings at 196-6 and were bowled out for 239, taking a 32-run lead. The hall-mark of the innings was experienced Fawad Alam’s fantastic 115. Fawad, who was batting on 90 on Monday, single-handedly lifted Sindh from a various precarious position. He struck nine fours in his 35th hundred in his 169th first-class game. He was given superb support by Tabish Khan (24) as the duo put on 117 for the seventh wicket partnership. Tabish, who was batting on 17 on Monday, hit one four from 139 balls. Fawad stayed at the crease for 388 minutes while Tabish took 209 minutes on the wicket to rescue Sindh.

Left-arm international pacer Waqas Maqsood was the pick of the bowlers with 4-56 in 24 overs. Hassan Ali, who has recovered from injury, showed some rhythm as he claimed 3-40 in 21.3 overs.