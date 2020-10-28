close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
AFP
October 28, 2020

Iran summons French envoy

World

AFP
October 28, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran has summoned a senior French envoy, the charge d’affaires, to protest Paris’ defence of blasphemous caricatures against Islam, the foreign ministry said.

Florent Aydalot was summoned on Tuesday "in protest against the French authorities’ insistence on supporting the publication of blasphemous caricatures," the statement said.

The ministry said "the unacceptable behaviour of the French authorities" had "hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims in Europe and the world".

