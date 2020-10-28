Iran summons French envoy

TEHRAN: Iran has summoned a senior French envoy, the charge d’affaires, to protest Paris’ defence of blasphemous caricatures against Islam, the foreign ministry said.

Florent Aydalot was summoned on Tuesday "in protest against the French authorities’ insistence on supporting the publication of blasphemous caricatures," the statement said.

The ministry said "the unacceptable behaviour of the French authorities" had "hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims in Europe and the world".