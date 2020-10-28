Four civilians killed in Azerbaijan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAKU: Azerbaijan on Tuesday accused Armenia of a missile strike on a village in its Barda region near the frontline with Nagorno-Karabakh that killed four people, but Yerevan denied carrying out any attack.
Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said that a toddler was among the dead and that 10 people were wounded, accusing Armenia of an "indiscriminate and targeted attack against civilians".