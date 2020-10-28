HK teen held near US consulate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: A young Hong Kong activist who was among the first arrested under Beijing’s new national security law was detained on Tuesday close to the US consulate, police and local media said.
Tony Chung, 19, was led away from a coffee shop opposite the consulate by unidentified men, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a staff reporter who witnessed events.