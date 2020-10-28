Police kill Black man in US

NEW YORK: Protests erupted overnight in Philadelphia after police shot dead a 27-year-old Black man holding a knife in the latest police killing to spark anger in the United States, just a week before the election.

Local media reported that two officers shot the man on Monday afternoon after he refused to drop the knife as his mother tried to restrain him, though his family questioned why lethal force was needed and said he suffered mental health issues.

Hundreds of protesters gathered after the shooting, with riot police pushing them back with shields and batons.