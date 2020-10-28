Gold rates drop Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs750/tola to Rs11,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs643 to Rs98,165.

In the international market too, gold prices decreased $1 to $1,903/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,230/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,054.52.