30 dead as Syria forces clash with IS

BEIRUT: Clashes on Tuesday in the Syrian desert between Russia-backed regime forces and Islamic State group jihadists have killed almost 30 fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Battles have been ongoing in Syria´s vast Badia desert since the start of the month, with regime forces supported by Russian aircraft. On Tuesday, clashes and Russian air strikes killed 13 jihadists, while 16 regime fighters died in fighting, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The battles centred around Ithriya, in Hama province, and further east, near where the provincial borders of Hama, Aleppo and Raqa meet. —