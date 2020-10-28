Tens of thousands stage anti-France rally in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Tens of thousands of protesters marched through the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday calling for a boycott of French products and burning an effigy of President Emmanuel Macron after he defended offensive cartoons.

Police estimated more than 40,000 people took part in the march organised by an Islamist party that was halted before it could get close to the French embassy in Dhaka.

Protesters chanting “Boycott French products” and calling for Macron to be punished choked the streets. Hundreds of police deployed a barbed wire barricade across a road about five kilometres (three miles) from the embassy to stop them advancing. Before breaking up, one group doused an effigy with a Macron face in kerosene and set it ablaze, shouting anti-French slogans.