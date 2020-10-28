SC dismisses NAB’s plea for placing Shahbaz on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking placement of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case. The NAB had added Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz’s name in the ECL while inquiring into assets beyond means case against him. However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) with an order removed his name from the ECL.

Travel ban on Shahbaz was unnecessary when the high court issued the order, the court observed. The NAB prosecutor, Jahanzeb Bharwana, argued that the case had now made sufficient progress.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that the court had to look into the circumstances when the high court issued its order. The NAB prosecutor said Shahbaz’s name surfaced in the case over suspicious bank transactions, adding the PML-N president was accused of graft due to suspicious transactions.

Justice Akhtar remarked that suspicious bank transactions did not come within the bounds of corruption, saying: “The court has interpreted the anti-money laundering law in Justice Faez Isa case but the NAB has failed to read Justice Isa case verdict”.

The prosecutor said the NAB had been authorised under the anti-money laundering law. Justice Akhtar said: “We know the accountability court has jurisdiction…”

The prosecutor said Shahbaz had been in jail presently, to which Justice Akhtar asked: “When he (Shahbaz) is in jail then why his name has to be placed in ECL”.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore extended judicial remand of Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Judge Jawadul Hassan ordered jail authorities to provide the PML-N president a bed inside his cell.

During the hearing, Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent Ejaz Asghar informed the judge that Hamza had been provided with personal help apart from other facilities. He said they had Shahbaz medically examined at Jinnah Hospital and he will soon be taken to a hospital for an MRI scan.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz filed an application on behalf of Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, seeking exemption from appearance in court on medical grounds. The NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, saying she was not entitled to such relief under the law.

After hearing arguments from both sides the court reserved the verdict on the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing until November 2.