Terror incidents linked to India’s sinister plan: President Alvi

I1SLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday terrorist incidents in Pakistan pointed that India was already implementing its “sinister plan”.

In a series of tweets, the President said: “We are alive to this threat and our security forces as well as the brave people of Pakistan are committed to winning against all nefarious designs by our extremist neighbour.”

Dr Alvi said the recent warmongering by Indian politicians reflected the expansionist mindset of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The recent remarks by Indian National Security Adviser about fighting wars in neighbouring countries is a vindication of Pakistan’s stand and a tacit acceptance of Indian involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan,” he said.

On Kashmir Black Day, he said the day marked India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. “For 73 years, Indian forces have turned IIOJK [Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir] into an open prison, subjugating Kashmiri people, killing, raping and brutalising them but their resistance continues,” he added.

“Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till their right to self-determination is recognised,” he said, adding: “Solution to Kashmir dispute is anchored in UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions…History and time stand with them too.”