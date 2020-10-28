Black Day observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Black Day was observed across the world, including Pakistan, on Tuesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their unprecedented peaceful struggle for their right to self determination.

October 27 is marked every year to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for attaining the right to self determination and reminding the United Nations and the international community of their commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

On this day in 1947 Indian troops invaded Kashmir in complete violation of partition plan and against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris. And on August 5 last year India in a unilateral move abrogated Articles 370 & 35A and scrapped special status to occupied Kashmir. The move was followed by imposition of curfew and communication blackout in the Valley, which is still intact.

Kashmiris and human rights organisations held protest demonstrations and rallies across the country on Tuesday, demanding that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Seminars were organised and rallies were taken out in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and different cities of the country to mark the day.

A walk was organised in Lahore under the banner of Kashmir Committee Punjab to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat led the walk.

Call for observing the Black Day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organisations.

Talking to APP, Spokesman APHC (Jammu and Kashmir Chapter) Abdul Hameed Lone said Kashmirs on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) observed the Black Day with the firm resolve to continue their just struggle for the settlement of Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the UNSC resolutions. He said thousands of Kashmiris had so far sacrificed their lives against the brutal Indian operation, adding the morale of Kashmiris was still high despite brutalities. The main aim of observing Black Day was to convey to the world that India had occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations, he added.

Lone said Indian occupation forces had suspended internet services in the occupied territory, adding Kashmiris welcome the support of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.