Ready for talks if India ends Kashmir siege: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan was ready to hold peace talks with India provided the latter ends military siege in Jammu and Kashmir and agrees for a plebiscite in the Valley as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“To India, I say that we are ready, but you have to end military siege in Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination,” the Prime Minister said in his special televised video message in connection with Kashmir Black Day.

Khan recalled that even in his maiden address to the nation after assuming office, he had talked about peace with India and extended offer that if India would take one step towards peace, Pakistan would reciprocate with two.

“Pakistan still believes that peace is the only way for the prosperous future of the people of sub-continent, however, it cannot ignore India’s ongoing reign of terror in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he said.

With reference to October 27, he said India landed its occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir 73 years ago and deprived the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.

“The painful saga of Kashmiris for seven decades continued until India added another chapter to their misery on August 5, 2019, with 0.9 million personnel of occupation forces putting eight million Kashmiris under siege,” he said. The Prime Minister mentioned that the world’s “largest open prison” not only confined the local Kashmiris but also put their leadership behind bars.

“Presently, Kashmiris are living an unfortunate moment of their lives as neither they are citizens of India nor they have been given their right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions,” he said.

Khan vowed to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiris at all forums, urging the world to work towards the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

“I will continue to fight for the rights of Kashmiris and will raise voice for them locally and internationally, besides apprising heads of state and international media about the deteriorating situation of human rights in IIOJK,” he said.

“I will keep them reminding about state-terrorism in Kashmir, persistent oppression, discovery of mass graves, extra-judicial killings and curbs on media,” he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan would also update the world about acts of terrorism being perpetrated on its soil by India.