High Commission holds Kashmir Black Day photo exhibition

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission organised a day-long photo exhibition at its premises to mark Kashmir Black Day on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the heart-rending depictions of the human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as documented and widely reported by the UN Offices, INGOs, volunteers and international media, highlighted the unending plight of the Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan paid homage to the Kashmiri victims and lauded their unbreakable resolve for self-determination. He briefed the visitors and media about the importance of 27th October, when in 1947 India forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that on this day, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe observe Black Day.

Speaking about egregious human rights abuses being committed by India, the High Commissioner called upon the international community to intervene and stop bloodshed of the voiceless and defenceless people of Kashmir, and stop ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Moazzam Khan said such events underlined the need to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity. He said the exhibition would help visitors understand the gravity of human rights abuses committed by Indian occupation forces, spanning over many decades. For its part, Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiris on all platforms, he added.

Observing social distancing, the Kashmiri community and British friends of Kashmir visited the exhibition in small groups during the day, paid tribute to the Kashmiri victims and expressed solidarity with the besieged Kashmiris.

They also laid flowers in front of the photos to pay homage to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people during their rightful struggle for self-determination.