Liverpool mayor backs more robust curbs ‘if necessary’

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has backed the idea of a possible fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions if Tier 3 measures do not go far enough to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The city is one of five northern locations currently under the nation’s strictest level of lockdown measures due to a surge in coronavirus cases. But in an interview with BBC Breakfast, Anderson, whose brother Bill was one of 61 people to die with the virus in the city in one week, said he is not opposed to the introduction of “tougher measures if necessary”.

He told the programme: “(The pandemic) has taken untold damage on people’s wellbeing and a huge toll on families where people have died. “If anything was required to bring it down faster I would do that. However, I want to make sure that we are giving tier three a chance to see if the measures have an impact.”

He added he would review the results of the Tier 3 restrictions in 14 to 16 days’ time. The i newspaper previously reported Whitehall officials were considering alternative options should the three-tiered system fail to suppress the spread of the virus, with measures including a fourth tier or short “circuit-breaker” lockdowns in areas with the highest case rates.

A fourth tier could see restaurants and non-essential retail stores close, the paper said, and the suggestion comes after the Scottish government opted for a five-tier model in which Level 4 is closer to the full lockdown implemented in March. On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government would “take nothing off the table” when asked about the prospect of a new fourth tier of restrictions.

The Health Secretary told the BBC: “We rule nothing out but at the moment the three-tier system is what we’re working to and it’s effective in slowing the growth of this virus but it hasn’t brought this curve to a halt.”