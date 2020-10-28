PM’s aide hints at return of strict virus curbs

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday said strict coronavirus restrictions were inevitable given the rise in Covid-19 deaths and the positivity ratio across Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Addressing a news conference, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said a few weeks ago, 400 to 500 cases were being reported across the country on a daily basis but the tally had shot up to 700-750 cases per day.

The coronavirus death rate had also increased in the country, he said, adding the positivity ratio had surged to 2.5-2.75 per cent.

Dr Sultan said the masses were not adhering to coronavirus precautions as they should have, since the pandemic was still far from over.

“Now, Pakistan is entering a phase where we need to tighten coronavirus curbs,” the PM’s aide said, adding an official plan would be formulated soon. “Our focus — tightening coronavirus restrictions — will be more on the cities and areas where the positivity ratio of the virus is high,” Dr Sultan said.

The special assistant said authorities were mulling over several plans and recommendations to impose restrictions to stem the spread of the virus. “We urge local administrations to implement coronavirus SOPs,” he said and warned that the government would impose a fine on people who did not follow coronavirus SOPs in public places.

The special assistant said business timings across the country may be reduced in light of the growing cases of the pandemic and hinted that business timings that were in place during the peak pandemic may be restored.

Dr Sultan said the government was mulling over setting up a hotline so that the citizens could inform authorities as to where coronavirus SOPs were being violated.

“Restrictions are hard [on the people] and no government wishes to impose them,” he said, adding if people follow coronavirus safety measures, Pakistan could beat this wave as well. The special assistant said further details will be disclosed after deliberations with all provinces.

Pakistan has recorded 329,375 coronavirus cases, 6,745 deaths, and 311,440 recoveries from the pandemic, according to official statistics.