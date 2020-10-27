Sana seeks someone’s mediation to end govt-opp conflict

ISLAMABAD: While expressing his opinions, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said it will be right that someone should come to play his mediation role in ending confrontation between government and opposition.

He said, those who have say in this regard, shouldmull over how to end this confrontation. He said that judiciary can play its role in this regard. He said that media along with Parliament and judiciary can also play its role in the dialogue. He expressed these views while talking to Hamid Mir during his programme ‘Capital Talk’ of Geo News on Monday.

He said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan should talk about holding institutional dialogue, he (Sanaullah) thinks Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not refuse it. He said this dialogue should be held within the ambit of Constitution, otherwise, the situation will not remain under control. Fawad Chaudhry, who also participated in Geo’s programme Capital Talk, supported Rana Sanaullah’s views and said that government and opposition should not cross limit in confrontation. He said that a parliamentary committee, judiciary or any appropriate institution can get hold of dialogue on controversial issues. He said it will be better that Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) should supervise the dialogue.