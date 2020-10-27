PML-N slams republishing of blasphemous cartoons

LAHORE: A PML-N joint parliamentary party meeting comprising members of the National Assembly and the Senate on Monday condemned the French government’s action of republishing blasphemous caricatures of the holy prophet (SAW).

The meeting demanded that the French government apologize for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world. It demanded that Pakistan’s ambassador to France be called back in protest. It demanded that an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) be called over the matter. It demanded that the bloc formulate a joint strategy so that the incidents related to Islam, the prophet (SAW) and the holy Qur'an could be effectively addressed at the global level.

The meeting said such blasphemous actions do not fall in the category of freedom of expression. The Western world, including France, should legislate to ensure respect for holy figures, religious beliefs and sacred places. It said the inability to do so will widen the gap between Islam and the Western world which is against the international values and interests of the international community, democracy and mutual respect.

The meeting protested against the recent wave of unbearable inflation in the country. The sale of tomatoes at Rs 260 per kg, capsicum at Rs 400 per kg, onion at Rs 80 per kg and potatoes at Rs 60 per kg in different cities is a test of people's patience, it said. Unemployment, economic collapse, electricity and gas prices have already broken the economic backbone of people. The meeting condemned the attitude of the government against Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa, his wife and children and demanded that the president, the prime minister and the Law minister should resign. The meeting supported the statement of the Pakistan Bar Council in this matter and supported the demand that the Supreme Court hear a petition for review as soon as possible and fulfil all requirements of justice. The meeting said the call for justice for Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui should also be considered.

The meeting paid tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and stressed that under the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the PDM's historic struggle for supremacy of the Constitution, law and parliament has turned into a national movement and the people of Balochistan after Punjab and Sindh have stamped their endorsement in this regard.

The meeting reiterated the commitment that the PML-N would take full part in future meetings of the PDM and play a historic role in the success of this national movement. It condemned the government's ‘petty’ attempts and media campaign to create rift among PDM parties. The meeting condemned the illegal breaking of Maryam Nawaz's room. It condemned threats to her associates and expressed concern over the safety of Maryam Nawaz. It said Imran Khan, who has already threatened the PDM and especially the PML-N leadership and their associates on national TV, will be held responsible for any harm to Maryam or her associates.

The meeting condemned the propaganda of the rented spokespersons of the ‘vote-robbing’ government, linking the PDM to countries hostile to Pakistan. Statements that harm the interests of the country are proof that the government has lost its footing and has no answer to its failures, incompetence and corruption in every field including inflation. It termed the foreign funding case as a solid evidence of the current government taking money from Pakistan's enemies.