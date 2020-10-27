Changes to be made in curriculum of university: VC SMIU

KARACHI:Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon Monday said the changes would be made in curriculum of the university to keep pace with modern world.

While addressing a seminar titled “Islamic Finance and Change in Curriculum” here, he said the Islamic banking was very sensitive subject which first we need to understand, suggesting that such banking system should not only be introduced in Muslim countries but also in non-Muslim countries. He also appreciated the faculty members for organizing such informative seminar.

Director Center for Excellence IBA Karachi Ahmed Ali Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion. The aim of organizing this seminar was to promote the Islamic banking,Assistant Professor Irum Saba told, articulating that for this, more information should be shared with students. The vice chancellor distributed the shields among participants including teachers and students.