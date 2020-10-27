PTI activists ransack hospital MS office, torture staff

BANNU: A case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local office-bearers and workers after they ransacked the office of Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, and tortured a telephone operator on Monday.

Registering a case with the Saddar police and later staging a protest against the incident, All Coordination Council DHQ Hospital, Bannu, vice-president Samad Ali Shah told media that Insaf Youth Wing (South Region) Deputy General Secretary Shabniaz Khan along with Imran Jani, Khalid Khan and other workers came to the hospital and started arguments with the MS over some issue.

Samad Ali Shah said that when he went to the MS office, the PTI office-bearers started beating him with kicks and fists. He alleged that the workers also ransacked the office of MS and threatened him with dire consequences. However, he said the police took prompt action and arrested Shabniaz along with another worker.