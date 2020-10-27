Pakistan ahead of India in mobile Internet speeds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked 116th on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for mobile Internet speeds with 17.13Mbps in the month of September. India has been ranked 131st. In the mobile Internet speed department, the country has gained one position when compared to the previous month. On the fixed broadband speed front, Pakistan gained one spot with average download speeds of 10.10Mbps and has been ranked 159th. China is on the second spot with average mobile download speed of 113.35Mbps, Sri Lanka is ranked 102nd with 19.95Mbps, and Nepal holds the 117th position with 17.12Mbps. Bangladesh fared badly, however, and is ranked at 133 with 10.76Mbps average mobile download speed.