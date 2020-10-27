PTV attack case: Court reserves judgment on PM’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday reserved its judgment on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in the PTV attack case. The court will announce the judgment on October 29.

During the hearing, the PM’s lawyer submitted written arguments on the plea seeking acquittal in the PTV attack case. He said no witness has testified about his alleged involvement in the case, nor has any evidence against him came to the fore. The PTV attack case is a political one, he argued.

The counsel said there are no chances of PM Khan being convicted in the case as it is a baseless case and requested the court to exonerate him from all charges under Section 265 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court had also reserved a verdict in November last after Prime Minister Khan’s counsel Babar Awan completed his arguments. The government prosecutor, during the hearing, informed the court that the prosecution has no objection to acquittal of Imran Khan. On the question of the judge whether the prosecution will oppose the application for acquittal, the prosecutor said it is a politicalcase with no consequences. It is to be mentioned here that PM Imran, President Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz are facing trial for allegedly attacking the PTV building and the Parliament House during the 2014 sit-in. The clash resulted in the death of three participants of the sit-in. Hundreds including demonstrators and police officials were wounded in the clash.