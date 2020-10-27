ECC raises wheat support price by Rs200 per 40kg

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday turned down the proposed minimum support price of wheat by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research at Rs1,745 per 40kg and approved it at Rs1600 per 40 kg for wheat crop 2020-21.

The ECC preferred to keep the minimum support price close to Punjab’s proposal as the most populace province of the country had proposed wheat support price at Rs1650 per 40kg. However, the high-powered committee constituted by the ECC decided to keep the support price of wheat at Rs1600 per 40kg.

Two divergent views existed on wheat support price as the ECC members belonging to rural backgrounds asked for increased support price arguing that through imports of wheat the precious foreign exchange was being provided to foreign farmers but the domestic farmers were deprived of getting due benefits when prices in the international market surged. However, the members from urban areas expressed fears that the increased support price would cause rising food inflation that was already getting out of control.

Despite Ministry of National Food Security and Research insistence as they tabled the summary with increased support price of wheat at Rs1745 per 40kg and the Planning Commission’s research arm—Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) had supported the idea of fixing higher support price at Rs1750 per 40kg arguing that the price of wheat were already on higher side in the domestic market in the range of Rs2250 per 40kg so the support price proposed by Ministry of National Food Security would not result into escalating the inflationary pressures. However, the government preferred to keep the wheat support price at Rs 1600 per ton against Rs1400 per 40kg last season so the minimum support price of wheat increased by Rs200 per 40kg. However, it is ironic that the government was providing more money to foreign farmers but it is reluctant to share increased benefits with the local farmers.

According to official statement issued after the meeting, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here at the Cabinet Division.

ECC decided to propose to the cabinet Rs1600 per 40kg as minimum support price (MSP) for wheat crop 2020-2021. It was briefed to the ECC that the support price mechanism plays a pivotal role in boosting wheat production as it stabilizes market and increases profitability of the farmers. Since 2010-2011, MSP for wheat has been revised 4 times. The new price which has been decided by the ECC is close to the price recommended by Punjab, which is the largest producer of wheat in the country.

ECC was also apprised of the Status of wheat import by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). ECC was briefed that till January 2021 TCP shall be able to secure 1 million metric tons of wheat through international bidding. On the request of MNFS&R, ECC decided that the initial allocation of TCP for the import of 1.50 MMT of wheat may be enhanced to 1.80 MMT to cater for the additional requirement of 0.30 MMT demanded by the KP and Sindh for shipment by mid-February. It was also decided that 300,000 MT of wheat shall be imported on G2G basis from the Russian Federation by PASSCO. ECC endorsed the request of Ministry of Food to import another 320,000 from Russia under the G2G arrangement but constituted a Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Commerce and Food Ministry to look into the possibility of import of wheat either by PASSCO or TCP. It was also decided that further tendering of wheat may be stopped and TCP may resort to GTG arrangement for additional procurement of wheat. Keeping in view the arrival of the new crop in March 2021, the forum decided that no vessel of imported wheat should be arranged either in public or private sector beyond February 2021.

ECC also decided to release 50% of the tariff differential subsidy to the Power Division. Finance Division has earmarked Rs140 billion for 2020-21 as Power Division subsidy. The release of Rs.65.8 billion demanded by the Power Division will be used for payments to the power producers in order to maintain adequate liquidity.

On the summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production for the determination of Gas rate for operations of Fatima fertilizer and Agritech, ECC decided that gas rate of PKR 772/MMBTU with Variable contribution [email protected] 186 per bag may be offered to both the units for the period 3rd November 2020 onwards. It was briefed to the ECC that GoP’s share at this gas rate has been estimated by NFDC on the basis of RLNG’s last notified rate for July by OGRA, which is approximately 0.42 Billion. Further, actual payment by GoP for price differential sum to SNGPL may vary due to difference in monthly rate of RLNG.

ECC granted approval for the sale of surplus power available at the incremental rate of Rs. 12.96/kwh to all industrial consumer categories, excluding zero-rated industrial consumers, on the incremental consumption over their respective historical consumption or established benchmark. ECC also formed a committee consisting of Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Dr. Waqar Masood, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub, SAPM Nadeem Babar and SAPM Tabish Gohar to prepare a proposal to include K-Electric in the package. The Committee will also propose whether the package shall continue for one year or three years. The Committee will also analyze the need for any subsidy that will be involved in the package and source for arranging the same and all the issues that may come up in the calculation and distribution of that subsidy.