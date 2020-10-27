Imran says tried best to make friends with India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan would continue to cooperate and strengthen its ties with Kabul regardless of who takes the office.

Addressing a two-day seminar ‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020’, the prime minister said: "Peace in Afghanistan is inevitable for regional peace and prosperity. It is the Afghan people’s prerogative to elect officials and choose the government.”

He termed Afghanistan a ‘natural trade partner’ of Pakistan, adding that "his dream is to have an ‘open trade border’ with the neighboring country to fully capitalise the scope of bilateral ties".

He said open trade border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on the pattern of Europe’s trade linkages among bordering states, would help boost economic activity for the mutual prosperity. Expressing apprehensions about India, Imran Khan said it could play a negative role in tarnishing growing relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said the incumbent Indian government was the worst example of fascism despite its tall claim of being the largest democracy, adding that the international organisations and the United Nations (UN) had started to raise concerns over the Kashmir issue.

Modi-led Indian government is bent upon inflicting atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people, the PM said, adding that minorities had been under continuous suppression. “It [lockdown] is the worst example of suppression and barbarity,” he remarked.

“Indian has never seen a government so anti-Muslim. The RSS propagate ethnic cleansing of Muslims,” Imran said, adding that “I know India the best.” “Because of cricket, I have many ties and friendships there so I tried a lot in the beginning until I realised the ideological differences.” “But we will keep on trying,” he said, and added that the current hateful campaign against Muslims in India was unprecedented. “Over eight million Kashmiris are in an open jail.”

“So, we are suspicious of New Delhi using Afghan soil to design terrorist activities to destablise Pakistan,” said the PM. “Yet, we have decided to accept and cooperate with whoever Afghan people bring to power.”

The premier said Afghanistan had been a part of the Mughal empire. “The nomads would travel from Central Asia to India and back for economic activities. Even the official language of the Mughal court was Persian.” He recalled that Pakistan and Afghanistan had been enjoying cordial relations for centuries as the two countries share religious and cultural traditions. He regretted the 40-year-old conflict in Afghanistan and stressed that Pakistan was the second-most affected country “especially in the last 18 years”.

“Those who stuck in the past ruin their future,” the PM remarked. He said it was time to analyse the gains and losses of the past. “Pakistan has learnt from the history that no foreign force can influence the narrative in Afghanistan. Afghans make their own decisions. Outside interference has never been successful.” He said: "No country other than Pakistan is making utmost efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan for the sake of its own future.”

Imran Khan said future of Pakistan and Afghanistan depended upon their unity, mutual trade and enhanced economic interlinks, and stressed the need for facilitating Afghan trade and investors as both countries had huge potential of investment and economic activities. “Economic revival will bring employment. We need to focus on wealth creation by allowing industries and backing business community.”

The premier said since assuming office, his government strived to ensure reconciliation among the Afghan government, Taliban and the United States. “My government’s priority has been to push for dialogue. We first brokered talks between Taliban and the United States and then with the Afghan government.” “Our government, armed forces and intelligence forces are trying their best to ensure peace returns to the war-torn country,” the PM said, adding that he wished the Central Asia similar to Europe with friendly borders. “We have decided that we will maintain good relations with Afghanistan and support the ruling government as it is vital for regional peace and stability,” he said. He called upon the Afghans to get over the misconceptions about Pakistan and work towards a joint future of prosperity.

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said both the countries could become hub of trade and business due to the project. He reiterated that the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process had been the prime concern of the Pakistan government.

Wolsi Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Speaker Mir Rehman Rehmani appreciated efforts of the Pakistani government for supporting Afghanistan for bringing peace there. He said Afghanistan highly valued its ties with Pakistan as both countries shared religious and cultural values. He said his delegation would actively participate in finding ways to promote trade ties with Pakistan during the two-day forum.

There is a need to capitalise on the potential of both countries as the two countries have vast opportunities of trade and investment, he said, adding that both the countries could progress and develop together through mutual cooperation. He appreciated steps taken by the Pakistan government to facilitate Afghan transit trade. Opening of new border points for trade would further facilitate the traders, he added.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in his welcome address, said Pakistan would continue to play positive role for resumption of peace and stability in Afghanistan. Promotion of trade and economic links between the two countries would usher in a new era of socio-economic development and strengthen bilateral ties. He was of the view that peaceful economic cooperation between both neighbouring countries and improved trade and transit facilities would help connect Arabian Sea shipping lanes with the Central Asia.

Pakistan values the common bond that binds the two countries together and it is important for the leadership of two sides to create harmony, develop understanding and build consensus amongst ourselves to seek solutions of our common problems. Asad called for forming a united front against the biggest scourges of the time, especially, poverty and instability.

The NA speaker said Pakistan had taken several measures to facilitate Afghan transit trade during the last four months, besides easing visa regime for students, businessmen, investors and patients intending treatment in Pakistan. He noted Pakistan and Afghanistan were strategically trade partners, however, trade between the two countries had gradually declined. Eliminating trade barriers besides facilitating traders would not only enhance trade volume between the two countries, but will also greatly contribute to poverty eradication and social uplift, he remarked. “Such initiatives will also increase employment opportunities for our people and decrease in non-tariff barriers on both sides of the border will enhance mutual trade,” Asad said.

Establishment of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group and its task forces for encouraging people-to-people contact and facilitate bilateral and transit trade is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to improving bilateral economic engagement with Afghanistan.

The NA speaker proposed formation of a taskforce to oversee the terms of negotiation of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), which was going to expire in 2021, saying there is a need to take input from parliamentarians and institutional stakeholders from both sides of the borders for a comprehensive future trade agreement. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment in terms of promoting parliamentary diplomacy and said that Pakistan was ready to play its role in strengthening linkages for trade relations with Afghanistan. “We reiterate our continued support for the peace process.”

Later, focused group discussions were held during the seminar. The discussions revolved around four thematic areas. The first group meeting which was chaired by MNA Yaqoob Sheikh focused on reducing cost of Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade with special reference to infrastructure issues, access to third country, temporary vehicle and driver admission policy and improved processing at border posts. The other important group was related to trade and investment opportunities in manufacturing sectors. MNA Shandana Gulzar presided over the proceedings of the group. This group discussed construction, textile, plastic and pharmaceutical sectors. A meeting of the group on trade and investment opportunities in agriculture, food, livestock and minerals, chaired by Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture Fakhar Imam, discussed issues related to these sectors, whereas the group related to trade and investment opportunities in services was presided over by MNA Zain Qureshi which focused on banking, finance, IT and medical tourism.

Parliamentarians, business community, experts and relevant ministries of both sides highlighted important issues and proposed solutions to the problems being faced by the business community on both sides.

The Afghan side highlighted significance of bilateral trade with Pakistan and said the business community was making sincere efforts to develop strong bond of friendship through economic cooperation which had been reciprocated by Pakistan. Candid discussions were held to remove barriers and overcome hurdles impeding bilateral trade. Some solid recommendations were also floated by both the Pakistani and Afghan counterparts during the discussions. These discussions would help formulate recommendations for future course of action.