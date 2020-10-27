Anti-polio drive launched

MULTAN: The district health authorities Monday launched a five-day anti-polio campaign in the district. The drive will continue until October 30. Reportedly, anti-polio drops will be administered to 907,287 children of under five years of age by 2,031 mobile teams. The anti-polio teams would administer anti-polio drops to kids at health facilities, including hospitals, dispensaries, rural health centres, basic health units and other important places round-the-clock.

LALAMUSA: A three-day anti-polio drive started on Monday.Addressing a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa, CEO Health Dr Latif Afzal said some 441,000 children of under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops up to October 28. He said there will be a follow up drive from October 29 to 31.