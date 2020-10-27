close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2020

Blast victim dies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 16-year-old boy, who was injured in a blast at a filling station here, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Multan. It was learnt that three people had sustained injuries in the blast that took place at a filling station at Bannu Adda some five days back. The deceased Khan Zaman, son of Abdul Rahman, was one of the injured. He had been taken to a hospital in Multan due to his critical condition, where he breathed his last. Khan Zaman, who belonged to a poor family, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. His elder brother had died of cancer some time ago.

Latest News

More From Pakistan