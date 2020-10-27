Pakistan Movement veteran passes away

MARDAN: A senior worker of the Pakistan Movement and known Leaguer, Malak Noorud Din of Gujjar Garhi, passed away here after a protracted illness. His funeral prayer was offered at his native village and he was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard. A large number of political figures, Muslim League leaders and workers, lawyers, journalists, government officials and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. He was the father of Malak Lais Mohammad, principal, Government High School-2 Bigut Gunj, Malak Haroon Khan, a United Kingdom-based doctor, Malak Rab Nawaz Khan, a former district police officer of Nowshera, now on a UN mission, and Malak Shah Nawaz Khan. Malak Noor Hadin was an active member of Pakistan. He worked with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Madre-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah and late Khan Abdul Qayum Khan. People continued to throng the family residence to condole the death. His ‘qul’ would be offered today (Tuesday) at Gujjar Garhi.