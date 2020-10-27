Equipment purchased to improve KP Police performance

PESHAWAR: The KP Police during this financial year purchased a number of equipment and other items including surveillance and monitoring system, night vision devices, latest communication system, navigation system, APCs, motorcycles, pickups, automatic arms, jammers, BDU equipment to improve performance of the force. The participants of a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi were told that a total of 899 modern motorcycles were purchased which included 399 for districts police and 500 for traffic duties.

Likewise, 96 pickups were purchased i.e., 41 for district police and 55 new pickups for traffic police. Moreover, 36 latest jammers, 190 ballistic goggles and high tech big data analysis system were also purchased. The meeting was informed that high-tech highways traffic monitoring system had been launched. The system comprises of 22 highways traffic mobiles equipped with the latest cameras, communication system, navigation system and body-worn cameras had been connected with the command and control centre.

He said that a number of orders had been placed and a large supply of equipment was in the pipeline. While briefing the meeting about the financial year purchase for merged districts, the DIG Finance and Procurement said 9 APCs, 71 single cabin pickups and 7 double cabin pickups, 7 robots with operation units, 27 mobile jammers, 1133 pocket phones along with necessary equipment and 100 mine detectors were purchased during the financial year.