TNFJ chief calls for National Action Plan for Pakistan’s security

ISLAMABAD: The patron-in-chief of supreme Shia Ulema Board and head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said leaders and politicians instead of putting all their energies on letting each other down, make concrete policies to implement National Action Plan in its true sense so that Pakistan can be safeguarded. He said this while addressing the concluding mourning assembly of Hafta-e-Ahd-o-Paiman held in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (AS). He said to bring ignorant humanity back to righteous track and to protect the principles of Islam; Imam Hassan Askari (AS) spent his life in a continuous struggle and foiled the conspiracies of enemies of Islam. Terrorist attacks in Balochistan; blast in Hazar Ganji in Quetta the other day, are hideous acts of our arch enemies who want to destabilise the country, he added.